Church and volunteers continue to feed families in need

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX `18) — On Sunday, a community staple celebrated a massive milestone.

Bethel Harvest Church has collected and distributed more than one million pounds of food to families in need.

The organization started back in 2008 as Angel Food before partnering up with the church to help more families in the Jessamine and Fayette County area.

Community outreach coordinator Kathee Norris says this is an amazing milestone but they are always looking for more ways to help out those in need.

"The community needs help. People just don't understand there's people out there without food. And so we make a difference because... I've heard so many times that if it weren't for the food bank people wouldn't have food at home to eat," said Norris.

Norris says they are able to help about 100 families an hour but are always looking for volunteers.