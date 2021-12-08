Church group provides help to Stamping Ground tornado victims

STAMPING GROUND, Ky. (LEX 18) — As the sun went down on Parker's Mobile Home Park in Stamping Ground Tuesday night, Pastor Griff Ray and several congregants from Crossroads Church in Georgetown were delivering food to residents.

"Tonight they needed food," Ray said, standing in front of a row of mobile homes that were damaged by a tornado Monday morning. "[We brought] a few sandwiches and some chips and hot chocolate to let them know they're not alone and someone cares about them."

In addition to bringing food to residents, Ray and the other volunteers offered to pray with them.

"It's really almost a miracle that no one was seriously hurt or killed when your house is literally uplifted and thrown on top of another one," he said.

Michael Hennigan, the Georgetown/Scott County Emergency Management Agency director, told LEX 18 that six or seven homes will not be able to be salvaged. As of Tuesday night, he said, three homes in the park did not have electricity.

Two people suffered minor injuries Monday, but one person was taken to the hospital with a neck injury.

Hennigan said he had been told that person was in the intensive care unit after undergoing surgery but has shown signs of improvement.