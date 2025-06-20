Watch Now
Churchill Downs 2025 September, fall meet tickets on sale

CHURCHILL DOWNS POST POSITION DRAWN
CHURCHILL DOWNS
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Churchill Downs announced that tickets for their September and fall meets go on sale on June 20.

According to a release, the meets are from Sept. 11-28 and Oct. 26 to Nov. 30.

A release from Churchill Downs lists the following highlights for each meet:

September-

• Twilight Thursdays featuring $2 select domestic beer, live music, and food trucks (Sept. 11, Sept. 18, and Sept. 25).
• First Responders Day (Sept. 11)
• Road to the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks Kickoff (Sept. 13)
• College Day (Sept. 13)
• Stakes Room Brunch (Sept. 14, Sept. 21, and Sept. 28)
• Senior Day (Sept. 19)
• Family Adventure Day in partnership with Louisville City FC, Racing Louisville, and Blessings in a Backpack (Sept. 21)
• Thoroughbred Aftercare Day (Sept. 27)
• Ford Day at the Track (Sept. 28)

Fall-

• Trick or Treat at the Track and Stars of Tomorrow I (Oct. 26)
• Stakes Room Brunch (Oct. 26, Nov. 2, Nov. 9, Nov. 16, Nov. 23, and Nov. 30)
• Breeders’ Cup Watch Party (Oct. 31 and Nov. 1)
• Senior Day (Nov. 5)
• Military Appreciation Day presented by Coca-Cola (Nov. 9)
• Family Photos at the Track (Nov. 16)
• Senior Day (Nov. 19)
• Thanksgiving Weekend (Nov. 27-Nov. 30)
• The Clark presented by Norton Healthcare (Nov. 28)
• Stars of Tomorrow II and Football Day in the Bluegrass (Nov. 29)

For more information or to buy tickets, go to Day at the Races | Churchill Downs.

