Churchill Downs announces new safety measures

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Churchill Downs announced their plans for new safety measures and initiatives following a meeting between officials and horsemen at the racetrack and Trackside Training Center Louisville.

According to Churchill Downs, the meeting included a presentation by California-based equine surgeon Dr. Ryan Carpenter, who gave educational information to trainers and practicing veterinarians.

“The attending veterinarians and trainers at Churchill Downs are incredibly capable and knowledgeable,” said Dr. Will Farmer, Equine Medical Director for Churchill Downs Incorporated. “We feel a duty to provide the latest information on surgical interventions from an expert who experienced the challenges in California a few years ago that we currently face today. Any decision must be made first and foremost with the long-term well-being of the horse in mind. It is imperative that all available, educated and informed options can be efficiently, confidently and thoroughly relayed to the owners.”

The following initiatives were announced in the special meeting and go into effect immediately: