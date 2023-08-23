Churchill Downs Incorporated to open in-person sports wagering in fall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Churchill Downs Incorporated has announced that they have been approved to open sports wagering on September 7.

According to officials, the company will operate Race and Sports Books at its tracks and Historical Racing Machine facilities in the Bluegrass, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Derby City Gaming & Hotel in Louisville, Turfway Park Racing & Gaming in Florence, Newport Racing & Gaming in Newport, Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel in Oak Grove and Ellis Park Racing & Gaming in Henderson.

The company plans to incorporate sports betting among existing bar and simulcast areas for guests to place wagers, and some locations will offer large video screens or televisions to watch live events. Some places will also provide parking spots for 15 minutes to allow people to place their wagers.

Governor Andy Beshear will place the first ceremonial sports wager in the state at Churchill Downs at 10:00 a.m.

In addition, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has approved licenses for three online sports wagering service providers.

Service providers who are approved can begin accepting online wagers on September 28.

For more information, visit Churchill Downs Race & Sports Book | Churchill Downs Racetrack | Home of the Kentucky Derby.