Churchill Downs: Record wagering at the Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — There is always some sort of historical moment at the Kentucky Derby and 2023's race set a new record.

According to Churchill Downs Incorporated, wagering from all sources on the Derby race climbed to about $189 million, which is up from $179 million in 2022.

"There was a sports betting audience that now bet on the Kentucky Derby," said horse racing analyst Todd Schrupp with FanDuel.

Schrupp credits partnerships with gambling companies, such as FanDuel, where those partnerships allow people betting to bet on sports and events they typically may not.

"We need to take the person who bets on a special event in horse racing and have them extend their interest throughout the year because there are a lot of big events," Schrupp said. "I believe the numbers that happened at this year's Kentucky Derby are a seminal moment for horse racing."

Churchill Downs Incorporated says wagering from all sources was a record high on the race, Derby Day, and Derby Week races.

