Churchill Downs unveils Mint Julep glass for Kentucky Derby 150

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Churchill Downs has unveiled the Mint Julep glass for the upcoming 150th Kentucky Derby on May 4.

According to Churchill Downs, the design features the classic red roses and lists every official Kentucky Derby winner.

Churchill Downs says guests attending the Kentucky Oaks and Derby will receive an exclusive Mint Julep and Oaks Lily glass on site. These glasses have a frosted casing with a gold trophy and gold lilies.

The Mint Julep glass can be purchased at Kentucky Derby Mint Julep Glass, Official 2023. The Kentucky Oaks 150 Lily glass will be available on January 10.