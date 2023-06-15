Watch Now
Cincinnati Zoo needs help naming baby sloth

Posted at 2:08 PM, Jun 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-15 14:10:11-04

CINCINNATI, Oh. (LEX 18) — The Cincinnati Zoo needs help naming their newest baby sloth.

According to their Twitter, the zookeepers have selected the names, Swift or Juno to choose from.

You can vote on the name by clicking the following link: Sloth Baby Name (jotform.com).

Voting will end on June 16 at noon.

