Cincinnati Zoo needs help naming baby sloth

CINCINNATI, Oh. (LEX 18) — The Cincinnati Zoo needs help naming their newest baby sloth.

According to their Twitter, the zookeepers have selected the names, Swift or Juno to choose from.

Help us choose a name for our sleepy little sloth! Vote on the 2 names the keepers have selected: "Swift" or "Juno" https://t.co/egNAWXPs1X pic.twitter.com/3Sk7Ty9Udy — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) June 15, 2023

You can vote on the name by clicking the following link: Sloth Baby Name (jotform.com).

Voting will end on June 16 at noon.