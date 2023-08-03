Cincinnati Zoo celebrates baby hippo's birthday on Aug. 3

CINCINNATI — One year already!

The Cincinnati Zoo is celebrating Fritz the hippo's first birthday Thursday, Aug. 3 — and guests will be able to celebrate with him!

Officials said the zoo will celebrate Fritz's birthday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday with special food and drink items like watermelon-flavored ICEEs and dole whip, as well as watermelon carving stations and watermelon candy samplings.

Guests can also enjoy birthday cake from Busken Bakery and ice cream from Graeter's starting at noon. Author Richard Cowdrey will also be on-site to sign his books about Fiona, and visitors will be able to buy a shirt or water bottle celebrating Fritz.

Fritz and his family will be called inside at around 2 p.m. as zoo staffers put out decorations and treats, with all of the hippos returning at 2:30 p.m. to celebrate.

While only 1, Fritz looks huge compared to his big sis, Fiona, when she reached her first birthday as she weighed only 29 pounds when she was born six weeks premature. Still, the two have plenty in common. The zoo has shared video showing Fiona's world-famous ear wiggles clearly being passed down to her little brother.

10 Minutes of Bibi and Baby Fritz playing in Hippo Cove at the Cincinnati Zoo

The two siblings can be found at Hippo Cove with their mother Bibi and Fritz's dad, Tucker.

For more information on Fritz's birthday, click here.