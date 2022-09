(LEX 18) — Circle K Fuel is offering 40 cents off each gallon of gas from 4 p.m to 7 p.m. Thursday, September 1.

The deal is valid at participating Circle K fuel stations in Kentucky.

Any customer in line for gas before 7 p.m. will receive the discount.

Find your nearest participating location using the Store Locator on CircleK.com or by looking for "Circle K" on fuel pumps.