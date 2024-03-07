Citation: Lexington parents arrested months after 2-month-old found dead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police arrested two people after their 2-month-old was found dead in their home back in June 2023.

According to an arrest citation, police responded to a home near Centre Parkway about a deceased child. After further investigation and an autopsy, police say the 2-month-old had "deep bite marks on his extremities and internal bleeding in his skull, eyes and scalp."

The arrest citation states that the father, Chendra Magar, admitted to drinking alcohol every day he was home with the child and never noticed the injuries.

During an interview with the mother, Rahar Maya Rai, police say she admitted to letting her 4-year-old child be alone with the 2-month-old several times and had "caught" the sibling abusing the infant one week before his death and not seeking medical attention.

Magar and Rai were arrested and charged with second-degree child abuse and are lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center.