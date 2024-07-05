Citation: Lexington woman arrested after firing shots at occupied vehicle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington woman was arrested after she allegedly fired shots at an occupied vehicle in a neighborhood.

According to an arrest citation, Haley Adams is charged with first-degree wanton endangerment.

The arrest citation states that officers responded to Darley Drive and Highland Park Drive in reference to nine shots fired in the area. When arriving on the scene, police say they found four shell casings.

After further investigation, officers spoke to several witnesses who gave them the exact address where the shooting occurred, according to the arrest citation.

The citation goes on to state that officers called the residents out of the home due to a "firearm being involved and possibly someone being held at gunpoint."

According to the citation, Adams was "seen on video firing five shots at a vehicle" that dropped her off.

Officers say that Adams informed them that she did "fire shots only after she felt her life was in danger" because one person in the vehicle "pointed a firearm at her while she was exiting."

She is lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center.