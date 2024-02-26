Citation: Woodford County man charged with attempted murder after stabbing father

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Woodford County man is charged with attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed his father.

According to an arrest citation, police responded to a call on February 23 on Jones Lane about a stabbing.

Police said when they arrived on the scene, 49-year-old William Taylor admitted that he had "stabbed and killed his father."

The arrest citation says that Taylor was taken into custody and transported to the Versailles Police Department for questioning, where he told police he stabbed his father with "the intention to kill him."

The victim was stabbed in the abdomen and was transported to UK Hospital with what police say is "serious physical injury."

According to the arrest citation, Taylor was transported to Bluegrass Hospital for a blood test.

He is booked in the Woodford County Detention Center, charged with attempted murder and first-degree assault- domestic violence.