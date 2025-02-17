Cities in Clay County experience damaging floods

In Clay County, several cities are still underwater in nearly unrecognizable conditions after Saturday's downpour.

We have shared with you the disheartening footage of flood damage that has happened in most of Kentucky, especially in the southern and eastern portions.

Like most counties in the Bluegrass, flood waters have ravaged cities and taken peoples homes in a matter of hours. "Yesterda,y about 10 o'clock that's when our first call came out and after about two hours from 10 o'clock around noon this road was completely impassable. And at one point it was over the main road behind us, South US-421," explains Assistant Chief Brandon Adams with the Manchester Fire Department.

Area's like Manchester, Big Creek, Burning Springs and Oneida have experienced the worst of it. Making parts of their town unrecognizable.

In Manchester, 73-year-old Donald Keith Nicholson tragically died in a drowning while trying to escape his vehicle that got caught in the flood waters.

Rescue crews also removed 14 people and eight animals from their homes, fighting against the rising waters.

"Every time it, yeah, comes a big rain it floods. More or less when it clouds up it floods," explains Duey Davidson who is a resident in Oneida and has lived in the area for 70 years. He says flooding like this in Oneida happens every three years. "I used to ride boats down in here when I was younger with my dad."

But the loss of everything never gets easier.

"Well the only business we got is that little store there. It did get hit. I don't know how much of it got destroyed but it did hurt a bunch of us," said Davidson.

"Anywhere you come across a flooded roadway please dont drive through it it not only puts your life in danger you, your children but it puts us in danger we have families to go home to its extremely dangerous for not only us but for them as well," explains Adams.

Emergency crews are still urging people to stay off the roads as they wait for the water to recede and are still dealing with cities like this that are working through extensive damage.