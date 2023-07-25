City celebrates new 'Solarize Lexington' program

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( LEX 18) — City leaders and solar energy leaders came together to celebrate a new program that they hope will bring more sustainability to Lexington and reduce the dependence on the electrical grid.

In her comments, Mayor Linda Gorton said, "Launched just four months ago, "Solarize Lexington" has already proven its worth. Providing homeowners with a trusted installer, lower prices, and guidance for switching to solar energy." The City of Lexington is celebrating its new program, "Solarize Lexington," which has helped homeowners install solar panels with discounts of up to 23%.

Homeowner Denise Lynch has lived on Vicksburg Road for more than 40 years. She's seen her power bill drop from nearly $200 a month to $20. With a grandson over two years old, she wants to do more to improve the world he'll grow up in. She says, "If we don't change what we're doing, there might not be a sustainable world, in my opinion. We recycle, we use as much natural resources as we possibly can, and I think it's important."

According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, Kentucky has invested $276 million into solar energy. There have been more than 5,200 installations, and prices have dropped more than 54% over the last ten years. Jeff Nazarko, the V.P. of Solar Energy Solutions, the program's solar supplier, says he's glad to see a program like this in Lexington. "To see a resident and a neighbor participating in this and seeing the kind of changes that it can bring in terms of economics and lifestyle and support is just incredible. It's home," says Nazarko.

Solar Energy Solutions recently installed more than 90 systems in Louisville which is said to be the third-largest program in the country. Nazarko explains that the company works closely with homeowners to assess their eligibility. He says, "A lot of the questions are durability, you know, are the panels going to last? Will they sustain winds, hail, rain, and those kinds of things? So, we lead them through all the standard industry tests to make sure that they're comfortable with what's an important investment in their lives." For anyone on the fence about getting these panels, Lynch says they're worth the cost.

She says, "It seems like a lot, but it does pay for itself -- not only financially but environmentally, and it gives you that great feeling of helping."

The city says Fayette County residents have shown much interest in this program. Around 500 interest forms have been completed. For more information, visit the city's website.