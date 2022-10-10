City looking for two Christmas trees to place in downtown Lexington this holiday season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Do you want to spread a little holiday cheer and have a role in beautifying Lexington's downtown this Christmas season? If so, the City wants to hear from you.

Lexington officials are looking to place two large evergreen trees in Triangle Park this year. They will evaluate all trees up for donation and select the two chosen for the city Christmas trees.

If your tree is chosen, the City and Kentucky Utilities will coordinate with you to remove it in early November. While there is no financial compensation, the removal of the tree and stump grinding is free.

The chosen trees will be placed in Triangle Park and in front of the KU building on Quality Street. They will be decorated and lit on Sunday, Nov. 27 as part of the Holiday Lighting Festival.

The trees need to meet the following guidelines:

40-50 feet high

20-25 feet wide

Be a Norway spruce; Colorado blue spruce; or a Douglas fir

Have a pyramidal shape, with fullness especially at the bottom

The body of the tree should have few or no holes

The tree should not be growing into houses or into other trees

Access must be provided with a clearance of at least 10 feet in width, with no power lines growing in the trees

There should be no other obstacles, such as buildings that may prevent access

Must be able to back a low-boy trailer up to the tree and place KU trucks on either side

If you're interested in donating a tree, call LexCall at 311 or Victoria Hamm at (859) 277-8703. You will be contacted by the city if your tree is chosen.