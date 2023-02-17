City of Ashland temporarily closing Ohio River water intake after East Palestine train derailment

ASHLAND, Ky. (LEX 18) — The City of Ashland announced that it will temporarily close its water intake from the Ohio River.

This comes after the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio led to a chemical spill.

Officials say that chemicals are currently non-detectable at sites upstream from Ashland. They say the water intake shutoff is only out of an abundance of caution.

The city says it is able to bypass the intake for three days while still providing quality water to customers.

Officials want to reiterate that the water is safe to drink.