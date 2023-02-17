Watch Now
City of Ashland temporarily closing Ohio River water intake after East Palestine train derailment

Gene J. Puskar/AP
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that derailed Friday night in East Palestine, Ohio are still on fire at mid-day Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Posted at 6:47 PM, Feb 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-17 18:49:28-05

ASHLAND, Ky. (LEX 18) — The City of Ashland announced that it will temporarily close its water intake from the Ohio River.

This comes after the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio led to a chemical spill.

Officials say that chemicals are currently non-detectable at sites upstream from Ashland. They say the water intake shutoff is only out of an abundance of caution.

The city says it is able to bypass the intake for three days while still providing quality water to customers.

Officials want to reiterate that the water is safe to drink.

