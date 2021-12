DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A boil water advisory has been issued for W. Main St. from 4th St to 5th St. in Danville, Ky. Sunday evening.

The City of Danville says there is no contamination confirmed but they are recommending people in this area to boil water.

The city is relocating a water line.

25 customers will be affected from the project.