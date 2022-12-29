City of Hazard Utilities: Sub-zero temperatures caused 'major breaks' in water system

HAZARD, Ky. (LEX 18) — The City of Hazard is working to repair what they call "major breaks" in their water system after freezing temperatures.

In a Facebook post, City of Hazard Utilities says following the flooding this summer, their water system suffered "massive losses" of lines, leaving it in a vulnerable position to freezing.

"Many of the lines froze and broke," the post says. "As the temp has risen and the water begins to flow, it has depleted the water tanks and made these breaks more apparent."

Officials are asking people who live in the area to check the pipes in their homes, as well as neighbors and other unoccupied homes.

"Breaks in personal plumbing will continue to deplete the tanks as they are being filled," they say. "If you have a break, please turn off the main to your home immediately."

Officials say city employees as well as contractors are working around the clock to repair leaks which will then fill the tanks. It's unclear when all the repairs will be completed due to "continued breaks" as the pressure is restored to the system.