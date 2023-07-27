City of Lexington activating extreme heat plan

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The city of Lexington has declared a heat watch that will go into effect Thursday.

The watch will be effective Thursday, July 27, through Saturday, July 29, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Activation of the city's extreme heat plan means that the following actions will be taken:



Office of Homeless Prevention will implement its Cooling Plan and notify its appropriate partner agencies. Please reference the plan for specific locations.

The Division of Parks and Recreation will offer “discounted” pool admission prices. Those prices will be announced on Thursday, July 27.

LEXTRAN will provide free transportation on routes serving the designated cooling locations

Lexington's cooling centers can be found below:



Dunbar Community Center, 545 North Upper Street

Tates Creek Community Center, 3460 Campus Way (Gainesway Park)

Lexington Parks Headquarters, 469 Parkway Drive

Lexington Senior Center, 195 Life Lane, off Richmond Road

The cooling centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Saturday.

Officials encourage people to take precautions if outdoors during the hottest hours of the day. They encourage the very young, elderly, and those with medical conditions to seek shelter.

More information can be found here.

