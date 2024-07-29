City of Lexington issues Phase One of Heat Plan

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The City of Lexington has issued Phase One of its Heat Plan from Tuesday, July 30, to Friday, August 2.

As a part of the plan, the following will be available:



LexTran will provide rides to cooling stations for those experiencing homelessness free of charge.

Outreach teams will distribute water throughout the community.

Lexington community centers will be open into the early evening and serve as cooling stations.

With the high heat index forecasted to be between 96 and 103 degrees, the Division of Emergency Management advises everyone to take precautions if they are outside this week.

For more information, go to Extreme Heat is Dangerous - How to Stay Safe - Be Ready Lexington.