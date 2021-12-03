City of Lexington, KU reach new agreement for tree removal on Lansdowne Drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The city of Lexington and Kentucky Utilities reached a new agreement on Thursday, that will suspend the removal of any tree from Lansdowne Drive until mid-January, at the soonest.

The agreement comes after Mayor Linda Gorton negotiated with the company on Wednesday.

“I appreciate KU for listening yesterday, for extending the moratorium on cutting, and for agreeing to continue negotiations on an appropriate process that preserves our electrical grid and protects our trees going forward. I remain convinced that we can do both, and hope that this gives us an opportunity to find a new path,” Gorton said.

The City will put the Motion for Temporary Injunction it filed in court yesterday on hold to give the negotiations time to work, Gorton said.

In addition, KU and the City agreed that: