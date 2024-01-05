City of Lexington prepares for potential wintry weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The City of Lexington is preparing for a forecasted wintry mix starting Friday.

Officials say the system could bring snow and rain to the area late Friday night into Saturday morning. The city's main concern is slush forming on the roadways.

Crews are pretreating roads in anticipation of the weather.

Officials urge caution while driving on slushy roads, even if there is little accumulation.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises the public to monitor local forecasts and be on alert for possible hazardous driving conditions.

