City of Lexington preparing for round two of snow

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Mayor Linda Gorton says the city of Lexington is ready and prepared for round two of snow.

“We’ve replenished our salt from the 2,600 tons we used last week, so our barns are once again full. And our snow contractor has four plows ready to go if we need them,” Gorton said.

According to the Mayor's office, city road crews have been monitoring road conditions since 4 a.m. and began treating the roads at 8 a.m.

Lexington Police remind anyone driving to give themselves plenty of time to get to their destinations, increase the distance between themselves and other vehicles, and put your vehicle in a lower gear to get better traction.

The Lexington Fire Department is fully staffed with 144 line personnel on duty today for immediate response to emergencies, as well as the full complement of administrative and support staff.

Lexington Waste Management will be closed Monday for the Martin Luther King holiday, Tuesday pick-ups will be determined on Monday.

The Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention activated its Community Winter Weather Response Plan through Monday.

Citizens who see someone who may need shelter should call Lexington Police at 258-3600, the non-emergency number. In case of an emergency, call 911.

Shelter information has been provided to Lexington Police and Fire, churches, emergency rooms, and hospital staff, as well as a large variety of stakeholders. LexTran is providing free rides to shelters.

