City of Lexington recovers nearly $4 million stolen federal funds

Posted at 12:23 PM, Sep 02, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The City of Lexington says they have recovered all of the funds that were stolen in an electronic theft.

The missing money – $3,905,837.05 – was seized from a private account and refunded to the City on Friday.

The transfer was originally intended for the Community Action Council but one week ago, it was diverted into a private account by criminals, the City says, who inserted themselves into electronic communication between the City and Community Action and provided false transfer information.

"The Lexington Police Financial Crimes Unit, several financial institutions, our Departments of Finance and Information Technology, and local FBI and Secret Service offices have played pivotal roles in the recovery of these funds," Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said. "We appreciate their expertise and swift response."

The investigation into the theft continues by local FBI and Secret Service offices. The FBI is conducting a criminal investigation, and the Secret Service is investigating the electronic transfers. The City of Lexington claims in a news release that investigators have no evidence of criminal involvement by city or Community Action employees.

"We are fortunate to find this money," Sgt. Brad Williams, who leads the Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit, said. "Often, the funding cannot be recovered."

