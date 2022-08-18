City of Lexington to close Tandy Park one hour earlier as step to improve safety dowtown

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The City of Lexington is changing its hours for Henry A. Tandy Centennial Park.

According to Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton, the park will now close at 2:00 a.m. instead of 3:00 a.m.

"We have been working with businesses through our Downtown Safety Work Group to take steps to improve safety in the area in and around the park," Gorton said. "Several members of the Work Group recommended closing the park earlier."

New signage will alert visitors to the new hours and remind them that carrying alcohol through the park is illegal.

In addition to closing the park earlier, police will bag meters along Short Street near the park. The city is also considering adding additional lights to the park.

Extra officers and Sheriff's deputies have been assigned downtown. Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers is reconfiguring where they are stationed and reexamining their assignments.