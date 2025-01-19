City of Lexington urges caution on the road as snow and cold return

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Snow is steadily falling across Central Kentucky Sunday which has Lexington leaders spreading a word of caution.

A winter weather advisory is in place for the City of Lexington until 7 p.m. Sunday with up to three inches of snow possible in some areas.

City officials shared that crews worked overnight to treat roads and continue that effort this morning, using rock salt, salt brine and Beet Heet.

They also issued a warning about driving in this weather, given the snow paired with freezing temperatures overnight and Saturday's rain can make for slick road conditions.

Be prepared for low visibility in some areas as well as layer up if you do need to leave the house.

The Office of Homelessness Prevention & Intervention Emergency Weather Plan remains in effect through Friday, January 24.

This plan includes expanded shelter space and free transportation to shelters.

If you see or know someone who may need shelter, you're encouraged to call LexCall at 311.

Once the winter weather advisory ends tonight, a cold weather advisory goes into effect at 7 p.m. Sunday through 1 p.m. Monday.