City of Manchester Fire Department responds to two house fires

The City of Manchester Fire Department, in Clay County, shared on social media it responded to two house fires Sunday.

Clay County E911 says the latest house fire was on Beach Creek Road in Manchester. They say the City of Manchester Fire Department responded around 2:37 p.m. They say no injuries were reported and they are unsure if there is an ongoing investigation.

The City of Manchester Fire Department posted on its Facebook page, saying that when they arrived the home was fully involved. They say firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, with help from the Kentucky Division of Forestry.

FACEBOOK: CITY OF MANCHESTER FIRE DEPARTMENT

MFD's Facebook page also posted about another house fire Sunday at 3:48 a.m. It says when they arrived, three large propane tanks were sitting next to the home. Firefighters were able to cool the tanks, and extinguish the fire without any incident.