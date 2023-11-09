City of Paris highlights veterans ahead of Veterans Day

PARIS, Ky. (LEX 18) — This week, thousands of Kentuckians exercised their right to vote.

It's one of the most sacred rights we have in our country.

It's a special group of men and women who help protect that right, and others we have every day.

"Well what matters in most in my eyes is that they served our country so we can be free," said Mike Smith with the City of Paris.

In front of the Paris Municipal Building, you'll see about 65 banners. Each banner has the face of a veteran from Paris, their name, and branch of the military. This is the first year these banners have been in this location. Prior, they were spread out throughout the community.

"I would love to see a day where we had this whole front lawn filled with these banners," said Kevin Mayhorn, Paris's assistant city manager.

There have been more people wanting to include a loved one who served. Mayhorn hopes this is something that will continue to grow.