LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The City of Paris shared that repairs on the main line water break on Winchester Road have been completed.

The message also states that residents and businesses should be aware of no pressure or low pressure as the system returns to its normal flow.

"All Utility customers remain on a Boil Water Advisory. At this time, we anticipate the advisory to remain into the weekend, but will provide additional information as we are able."

For guidance on what to do during a Boil Water Advisory visit: cdc.gov/boilwateradvisory.