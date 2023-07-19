City officials announce Starbucks coming to Berea
This is the Starbucks logo on a sign outside a downtown Pittsburgh Starbucks, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — City of Berea Business and Tourism Development Director Donna Angel announced during a city council meeting that Starbucks is coming to the town.
According to Angel, the project is waiting for bids to demolish the Hometown Inn, located near the Cracker Barrell.
Angel added that more businesses will be coming to Interstate Exit 77 soon.
In addition, Berea recently adopted an ordinance relating to the regulation of alcohol sales.
