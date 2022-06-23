CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Winchester Fire Department Chief Chris Whiteley says one man was rescued in a Thursday afternoon house fire.

Crews battled flames for over an hour. Twenty-two of the 23 dogs living at the house have been found safe. One dog is still missing.

Clark County Animal Control is now on the scene.

Two other people live at the home but were not home at the time of the fire.

Two firefighters of the Winchester Fire Dept. were treated for heat-related symptoms but were able to get back to help on the scene.

An investigation is underway.

