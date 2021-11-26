Clark County bus monitor, veteran couple in dire need of new car

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — A couple from Winchester has spent their lives protecting their community and country.

Carol Charles is a bus monitor for the Clark County Schools. Her husband, Steve, is an Army veteran now on dialysis three times a week.

The days are long for Carol. She is up before the sun rises and on a school bus as the sun comes up. Her day ends nearly 12 hours later.

"We get back to the garage maybe 5:30, quarter to 6," she said."

It's her job to protect kids going to and from school.

"The love there," she said. "It's just like a family. To me, I'm going to start crying, I'm sorry. It's a family to me. It means a lot to me when they ask about him."

At home, she protects her husband. He served in the late '70s and early '80s. His kidneys are failing. The car they were driving no longer runs.

"We need a vehicle," Carol said. "And they're so expensive we can't afford one right now. But we're going to have to try and do something."

They relied on that car to get Steve to the hospital and stores to buy basic needs. Given Carol's schedule, it was also a place for her to rest in between morning and afternoon bus runs while Steve gets treatment.

Just two weeks ago, they had to call in an ambulance.

"Having a car, she could take me to the hospital in the spur of the moment," Steve said.

"Doctor came out and told me, Mrs. Charles, you don't know how lucky you are," Carol said looking back on Steve's most recent visit. "And I said 'What?' He said 'You almost lost your husband tonight.' Said he was that close to death."

They've been borrowing cars from family, including their children. Now, the woman who gives to kids and parents and a man who gave for our country need your help in return.

"I just hope we get a vehicle soon," she said. "It would make a world of a difference. Because we need it."

If you'd like to help out, the family has set up a GoFundMe. You can donate by clicking here.