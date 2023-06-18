Clark County community helping veteran with costly medical treatments

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Clark County community is coming together to help a veteran dealing with costly medical treatments.

Brian Amburgey lives in Winchester but travels for cancer treatments.

He says he lost his job because of spores in his lungs from cancer and travels nearly every day for medical procedures.

Amburgey was forced to move out of his home due to mold and is currently living in a camper.

His friends at VFW post-2748 helped put together fundraisers to support him and his family in their time of need.

"I'm not used to somebody doing stuff for me. You know, I'm always the one that's doing everything for everybody else," Amburgey said. "What they're doing for us, I'm so humbled and grateful and lost for words for what they're doing for us."

Amburgey says you might recognize him from his work raising money for eastern Kentucky flood relief or helping write and pass the Camp Lejeune Justice Act.

If you would like to donate to Amburgey and his treatment, you can contact VFW post-2748 or go to: Fundraiser by April Amburgey : Help us get a home (gofundme.com).