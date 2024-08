CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Clark County Road and Solid Waste Departments shared on Facebook that county routes have been cleared, following Saturday's storms.

In the post, they say around 12 trees were cleared with the help of KYTC, and linemen from KU, DH Elliot and Clark Energy.

Several central and eastern Kentucky communities are without power because of Saturday's storms. Kentucky's power outage map can be found here.

