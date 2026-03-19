Clay City barn fire destroys 10 tractors as multiple fire departments battle flames

CLAY CITY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A barn fire on Black Creek Road in Clay City destroyed 10 tractors early Thursday morning, though no injuries were reported.

The Clay City Fire Department responded to the fully engulfed structure fire at approximately 3:09 a.m. Thursday.

Officials say firefighters faced limited access to the scene because a nearby bridge could not support the fire apparatus, so crews had to manually advance their equipment to fight the flames.

According to officials, a large amount of wood and materials inside the barn fueled the intense fire.

Clay City Fire requested mutual aid for manpower and water support from the Target, Clark County, Winchester, Stanton, and Middle Fork Fire Departments.

Officials say the fire is currently under control, and crews remain on the scene to address hotspots. The cause of the fire remains unknown.