Clay County deputies seek help identifying owner of stolen veteran's headstone

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help after recovering what appears to be a stolen military veteran's headstone.

In a social media post Thursday, deputies said they are seeking information related to recovered stolen property and shared a photo of the item.

According to the sheriff's office, the headstone bears the name William Begley and identifies him as a World War II veteran.

Authorities did not say where or when the headstone was recovered, nor did they provide additional details about the circumstances surrounding the investigation.

Anyone who recognizes the headstone or has information that could help investigators identify its rightful location or owner is asked to contact the Clay County Sheriff's Office at 606-598-3471.