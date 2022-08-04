Clay County Public Schools delays start of school by one week due to flooding

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The start date for Clay County Public Schools will be delayed by a week after recent flooding in the county.

In a Facebook post, the school district said all staff would report to their schools on Monday, August 15th, and the first day for students will now be Thursday, August 18th.

"Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to all those families that have experienced these events," the school district said. "We look forward to seeing everyone return for a healthy, successful school year."

A FEMA mobile registration site is now open at the Clay Community Center (311 Highway 638, Manchester, KY 40962).