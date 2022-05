LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A routine bridge inspection is scheduled for the Clays Ferry Bridge. The operations will be in effect at the Fayette-Madison County line.

The inspection is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, May 2 until 3 p.m. each day through Friday, May 6.

The I-75 southbound right lane (slow lane) will be closed at mile point 98 during this time.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that this is a routine inspection and may impact travel time.