Clays Mill Baptist Church prepares to host safety and security training

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Leaders at Clays Mill Baptist Church are organizing a security conference. According to the Family Research Council, more than 400 hostile acts have been committed against churches since 2023. At Clays Mills Baptist Church, the church leaders are taking measures to avoid being part of that statistic. "We don't want to wait for something to happen and try to figure out what to do," said Tim Hazlett, the safety minister director. "We want to be prepared ahead of time and take measures to avoid it."

One measure Tim and Clays Mill Baptist Church are taking is hosting a safety and security training on June 22. The goal is to have a plan in place for emergencies and to provide a sense of safety when people attend church. "Congregates that can feel safe and not be anxious about coming to church," said Tim.

Southland Christian Church, Lancaster Baptist Church, and Better Life Church are joining Clays Mills Baptist for this conference. Helping spread safety through this four-step foundation: prevention, preparation, response, and recover. "The worst thing that they can do is say, 'It will never happen here.' Because there is no place that is immune," said Tim.

The safety and security conference is open for all churches. Clays Mills Baptist Church just asks attendees to register ahead of time. The link to register is www.FBSNAmerica.com/events/kentucky-event.

