Clays Mill Road now fully open to traffic

Posted at 5:39 PM, Dec 20, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Clays Mill Road is now fully reopened to traffic.

Clays Mill Road from Rosemont Garden to Harrodsburg Road was closed since late summer for road improvements and stormwater culvert replacement.

The road and sidewalk improvement project, named the Clays Mill Road Project, is completed besides some concrete and asphalt repairs, roadway markings, and plantings.

Southbend Drive will now be a one-way road from Lone Oak Drive to Clays Mill Road.

There is also now a left-turn-only lane onto Reed Lane to help with traffic flow.

