Clerk shot at Lexington liquor store

Posted at 8:41 PM, Dec 21, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A clerk was shot at a Lexington liquor store Thursday night.

Around 7:16 p.m., police responded to Imperial Liquor on Village Drive for a call of a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

When police arrived, they found the store clerk suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After investigation, police say the clerk attempted to confront a shoplifter. Upon confrontation, the suspect pulled a firearm and shot the clerk.

A suspect is in custody.

This is an ongoing investigation.

