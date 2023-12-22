Clerk shot at Lexington liquor store

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A clerk was shot at a Lexington liquor store Thursday night.
Around 7:16 p.m., police responded to Imperial Liquor on Village Drive for a call of a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
When police arrived, they found the store clerk suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
After investigation, police say the clerk attempted to confront a shoplifter. Upon confrontation, the suspect pulled a firearm and shot the clerk.
A suspect is in custody.
This is an ongoing investigation.