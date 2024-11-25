Climber rescued after fall at Funk Rock in the Red River Gorge

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Wolfe County Search and Rescue was able to save a climber that fell off of Funk Rock in the Red River Gorge area Sunday. WCSART got a 911 call around 2:15 p.m. according to a social media post.

They say the climber was 10 feet above his last set of pro when he fell, struck a tree, inverted and hot the cliff face which resulted in serious head trauma. Reports say the climber was not wearing a helmet.

WCSART members say they were able to hike around 1 mile to the CRAG location. EMTs from Cross EMS took a look at the climber in addition to a team member who is a paramedic. The climber was placed in a vacuum mattress and set in a stokes basket to be carried out. Several low angle rope systems were used to get him from the CRAG to the bottom of the cliff.

Funk Rock is located on the opposite side of Swift Camp Creek which means that a creek crossing was required during the rescue.

WCSART says the climber was taken to a trauma facility for medical treatment.