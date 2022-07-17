Watch Now
CNC Bakery catches fire in Nicholasville

Photo by LEX 18
Posted at 11:04 AM, Jul 17, 2022
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — CNC Bakery in Nicholasville caught fire early Sunday morning.

Battalion Chief Johnny Adams spoke with LEX 18 saying that the fire was "well-involved."

People reported smoke from the building around 5:40 on Sunday morning. Crews were able to put the fire out in 30 minutes.

No one was in the bakery at the time of the fire. A single firefighter suffered a slight injury.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. CNC Bakery also experienced a fire back in December of 2021, according to the Nicholasville Fire Department's Facebook page.

