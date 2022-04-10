Coaches upset after soccer fields damaged

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Coaches with Georgetown FC are upset because they found their fields damaged on Saturday morning.

Trevor Klein is one of the coaches. He says he went to check the fields before morning games, but found tire marks like someone took a four-wheeler or drove on the field. While he says the fields are still mostly playable, the concern is that someone may come back and do this again the next time it snows or rains.

"If it snows again or rains, do they come back out and, had such a good time last time that they're going to cause more damage on the fields, or will this kind of cease it since everyone will be watching," Klein said.

He says the league has had high enrollment and if they can't use these fields, they worry about other field availability in the area.