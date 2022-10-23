Coal communities receiving nearly $47M for revitalization

FROSTBURG, Md. (AP) — Dozens of projects in communities affected by coal-related job losses are receiving nearly $47 million from the Appalachian Regional Commission.

The commission says the awards through the ARC’s Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization Initiative go to 52 projects in 181 counties.

The ARC says it's the largest single awards package from the initiative since it began in 2015.

Among the largest awards was $2.4 million to expand broadband in Summers County, West Virginia.

The project will connect 489 homes and 179 businesses to affordable broadband.

Other projects will support agriculture, workforce development, tourism and entrepreneurship.