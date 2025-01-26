Collision on Military Lane sends two to the hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police were dispatched to the 3600 block of Military Lane for a single-vehicle collision Saturday evening. Police say the call came in around 7:30 p.m.

Officials say the vehicle overturned and two adults were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say that a fire hydrant was also damaged during the collision and will need to be repaired.

LEX 18 crews were on the scene and saw a temporary delay for traffic. Police say that now, the impact to traffic is minimal and the roadway will reopen shortly.