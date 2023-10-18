Colors of Promise prepares for its biggest breast cancer fundraiser of the year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Colors of Promise is a non-profit organization that was founded in 2012. Its goal is to raise awareness about breast cancer in women of color. Its fundraising co-chair, Vanessa Webb-Brown, is putting the final planning touches on the group's biggest fundraiser of the year.

Saturday, it's hosting its 'Pink Out' event at the Lyric Theatre and on Sunday, churches across the area will participate in 'Pink the Pews'.

She shares, "We're gonna have dinner, dancing, we'll also have a guest speaker her name is Dr. Veronica Jones, she's with Markey Cancer Center with the University of Kentucky. She's gonna come in and talk to us about breast cancer in the African-American community. What can we do to close the gap that we have?"

Vanessa Webb-Brown

Breast Cancer Prevention Partners reports that one in eight women will experience breast cancer in their lifetimes. Black women have a 40% mortality rate. That's higher than any other racial group. Webb-Brown was diagnosed in 2012. She'll be a 10-year survivor this winter. She says this group supported her in ways she didn't even know she needed.

"Thank God I had a support system with my family. But it's nice to talk to somebody who's been through the exact same thing that you're going through and we may not have the exact same experience, but there's a common area between us — because if I’ve had breast cancer and you have it, I can kind of guide you,” says Webb-Brown.

In years past, Colors of Promise has brought out more than 28,000 people through its events.

Webb-Brown says, "It's a way for us to reach a multitude of people in one to two days or in a weekend."

Colors of Promise

Colors of Promise works with women of color in underprivileged communities. Fundraisers like this Saturday’s ‘Pink Out’ can bring in as much as $5,000 annually. That money helps women pay for transportation to doctors’ appointments, specialized bras, wigs, and more. Webb-Brown says they want to make even more.

She says, "The main thing for me right now is to make sure that our name is out there, that people know who we are and people are okay with coming to ask us for help, because that's what we're here for."

The organization wants to educate and raise awareness about breast cancer and its cause in this community.

For more information about this weekend’s events and ticket sales, contact Vanessa Webb-Brown at 859-699-3968 or Shiela Lee at 859-489-7626. You can also learn more about the organization at www.colorsofpromiselexky.com.

