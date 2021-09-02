Columbia Police Department conclude child fatality investigation spanning several months, resulted in two arrests

COLUMBIA, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Columbia Police Department, in cooperation with several local and state agencies, concluded a child fatality investigation spanning several months which resulted in two arrests.

On June 4, 2020, around 9:36 a.m., officers were called to an apartment at Bridgeport Circle for a child who was unresponsive. Officers found a 10-month-old Arya Wyntre Bell Graham and it was determined the cause of death was due to a fentanyl overdose.

On August 26, 2021 the case was presented to the Adair County Grand Jury and two indictment warrants were issued. Graham’s parents were located yesterday, September 1, in Cleveland, Ohio and both taken into custody by Officers with The Cleveland Police Department.

Melanie Graham, 36, formerly of Columbia has been charged with Manslaughter 2nd degree, and Bradley Graham, 36, also formerly of Columbia has been charged with reckless homicide.

Both Melanie and Bradley Graham are currently being held in Cleveland, Ohio and will be extradited to Adair County on a later date.