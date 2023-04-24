Watch Now
Columbia Police Department investigating two-vehicle collision involving school bus

Columbia Police Department
Posted at 12:02 PM, Apr 24, 2023
COLUMBIA, Ky. (LEX 18) — Columbia Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle collision involving a school bus that took place on Jamestown Street early Sunday morning.

According to police, the collision happened when a car crossed the center line while coming up Jamestown Hill eastbound and struck a school bus head-on.

The bus was occupied by 18 Adair students and five adults, including the bus driver.

The driver of the car and the bus driver were both transported to a hospital. Other occupants waived transport at scene.

Officers obtained a search warrant for a blood draw from the driver.

The investigation is ongoing with charges pending lab results.

